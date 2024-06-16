Bringing joy to kids in the hospital: Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation event tomorrow

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Monday, June 17 from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m., musician Anne Wilson will host a painting event for kids who are patients at Monroe Carrell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.

Wilson is hanging out with patients, who will all get to participate in a paint-by-numbers activity — they can paint their own Dunkin' donut or be creative and make their own paint by numbers canvas.

The event is meant to bring joy to the kids in the hospital with art therapy, as well as raise awareness of Dunkin's annual Iced Coffee Day fundraiser, June 20. Every iced coffee sold on the 20 takes one dollar and gives it to the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation's mission to bring joy to kids battling illnesses in local hospitals.

