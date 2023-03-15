Bristol Motor Speedway, Fair Board reach agreement to renovate historic Fairgrounds Speedway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After years of negotiations, the Fair Board has signed off on a big hurdle to bring NASCAR back to Music City. The board voted Tuesday night to approve the agreement with Bristol Motor Speedway to renovate the historic Fairgrounds Speedway.

It's taken nearly two years to get to this point because the Fair Board has been working to shift the financial burden away from taxpayers. The approved proposal removes the burden of renovations and maintenance from the General Fund and property taxpayers to a private operator.

It also provides dedicated revenue to the Fair Board to keep the fairgrounds property up to date for generations to come.

City leaders said bringing the track back up to modern standards will help create a world-class fairgrounds property.

Throughout the process, neighbors nearby have voiced their concerns about the sound that races could produce. Renovation plans for the track include the installation of a sound reduction wall.

There are still a few more steps in the process to solidify the deal. It now heads to Metro Sports Authority and Metro Council for consideration.

