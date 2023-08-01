Watch Now
Bristol Motor Speedway requests deferral of proposed lease agreement to next legislative session

Posted at 12:55 PM, Aug 01, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Bristol Motor Speedway has requested a deferral of a proposed lease agreement to restore and operate Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. 

This is due to the lack of time required for there to be the three required legislative meetings as Metro Council's last regularly scheduled meeting will take place on August 15.

“Rather than push for an additional special-called meeting during an election season, we are asking bill sponsors to defer this proposal until a new mayor and council are in place," said Bristol Motor Speedway President Jerry Caldwell.

This is breaking news information and will be updated as more information comes in.

