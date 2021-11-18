Watch
British Airways to resume nonstop flights from Nashville to London

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After a near two-year hiatus, British Airways will resume its nonstop, transatlantic flight from Nashville to London.

BNA officials made the announcement Thursday, saying service from Nashville International Airport to London Heathrow would resume on December 9.

The service launched in 2018 but was suspended on March 17, 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

BNA said the flight will be available three times per-week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

The 4,182-mile flight to London takes approximately eight hours from BNA. Click here for more information from British Airways.

