Brother of Vanderbilt QB arrested for second time this season during win over Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Vanderbilt victory over Tennessee on Saturday night was followed by the arrest of quarterback Diego Pavia’s brother, marking his second stadium-related arrest this season.

Javier Pavia, 25, was taken into custody on a public intoxication charge during Vanderbilt’s 45–24 win over Tennessee at Neyland Stadium. Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kimberly Glenn confirmed the arrest to Knox News, which first reported the incident.

According to a police report obtained by Knox News, University of Tennessee event staff told officers that Pavia was obstructing spectators’ view by holding up a large flag and declined repeated requests to lower it. The responding officer reported that Pavia appeared intoxicated, was unsteady, and had slurred speech, and that he behaved combatively toward staff.

Jail records show Pavia was booked into Knox County Jail on Sunday and released on his own recognizance.

Saturday's arrest is the second stadium incident involving members of the Pavia family this season. On August 20, Javier and another brother, Roel Pavia, were arrested following Vanderbilt’s win over Charleston Southern in Nashville and charged with public intoxication and resisting arrest, according to court filings. The court case from that incident remains open, with a hearing scheduled for January 12.

The arrest unfolded as Vanderbilt secured a pivotal late-season win behind standout quarterback play from Diego Pavia.

