Brothers play shofar to open National Day of Prayer ceremony

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Whether it was playing the keys, the strings or picking up a horn, a lot of us have tried our hand at playing a musical instrument at one time or another. In Nashville, a lot of people mastered it. Some Tennessee brothers became experts of an unexpected instrument.

Thursday morning, mic checks and vocal warm-ups were underway outside the courthouse in Cookeville. Something was about to happen. Waiting for it was 13-year-old Parker Butler and 17-year-old Peyton Butler of Friendsville.

"How do we know each other? I've known him since the day he was born. He's my little brother!" laughed Peyton.

"He's better than most big brothers," smiled Parker.

Between the Butler brothers, Parker's more into fishing. Peyton's more into guitar and piano. Something brought them out Thursday: a shared interest.

"We call it the shofar cause that's what it's called in Hebrew," said Peyton.

The guys got interested in shofars after reading about them in Biblical scripture.

"Mine's a ram's horn, and his is a kudu antelope horn," said Parker.

"Some people think it's great," said Peyton. "Some people are very confused. Some people don't understand it at all."

So, can you take lessons?

"Not really," Peyton laughed. "YouTube is your best friend sometimes. It's all about how you purse your lips."

"Just as long as you put a lot of practice to it, anybody can do it!" said Parker.

So, what's this event that brings the guys to Cookeville?

"This is the National Day of Prayer across America," said Parker.

"We're coming together," Peyton continued. "We're praying. We're joining together like the early believers did."

Parker and Peyton opened the event by playing their shofars. The two finished playing to the applause of the crowd.

"Good job, Peyton," Parker told his brother.

"Good job, Parker."