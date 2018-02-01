Brush Fire, Wreck Causing Bus Delays In Columbia

6:39 AM, Feb 1, 2018
3 mins ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COLUMBIA, Tenn. - A brush fire and a crash have caused delays for Maury County school buses.

The brush fire was reported on Highway 43, while the wreck happened at James Campbell and Hampshire Pike in Columbia. Highway 43 has been closed as a result of the fire. 

The Maury County Schools Pupil Transportation tweeted Thursday morning that both incidents have forced busses to take alternate routes.

Drivers were advised to allow extra time. No additional details were provided. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top