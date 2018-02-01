Brush Fire, Wreck Causing Bus Delays In Columbia

COLUMBIA, Tenn. - A brush fire and a crash have caused delays for Maury County school buses.

The brush fire was reported on Highway 43, while the wreck happened at James Campbell and Hampshire Pike in Columbia. Highway 43 has been closed as a result of the fire.

Delays to buses in Columbia this morning. Brush fire on Hwy 43 and a wreck at James Campbell and Hampshire Pike. This will cause buses to take alternate routes leaving our garage. Please allow us some extra time this morning. — MCPS Transportation (@MCPSBuses) February 1, 2018

The Maury County Schools Pupil Transportation tweeted Thursday morning that both incidents have forced busses to take alternate routes.

Drivers were advised to allow extra time. No additional details were provided.