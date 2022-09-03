Brutal assaulter wanted by Franklin Police, cash reward offered for information

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police in Franklin are searching for Julius Waters, 21, after he brutally assaulted and terrorized a woman Saturday morning in her home on Spring Street.

Waters and the woman are said to know one another.

Waters left the scene before police arrived. He was last seen in a car he stole from the woman — a white 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe with Tennessee license plate BJJ 7178.

Police do not know where Waters is, and they are offering a cash reward for information that could help locate him.

Waters is wanted for Aggravated Kidnapping, Aggravated Burglary, Aggravated Assault, Felony Theft and Felony Vandalism.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000, or submit a tip online, anonymously.