Buc-ee’s receives ‘F’ rating from Better Business Bureau

The Better Business Bureau has given Buc-ee’s an “F” rating, citing dozens of unresolved customer complaints and a lack of response from the company.

According to the BBB, 88 complaints have been filed against Buc-ee’s, and the business has failed to respond to those complaints. The organization said the company has also indicated it will not respond to complaints forwarded by the BBB.

The BBB’s rating system ranges from A+ to F and is based on factors such as complaint history, transparency, and responsiveness to customers. Customer reviews themselves do not affect the grade.

The BBB said complaints dating back to 2019 show a pattern of customers reporting they cannot contact the company because there is no public phone number, leaving the website as the only way to submit inquiries.

Some complaints cited by the BBB include issues with refunds, billing errors, and disputes over store policies. Several customers said attempts to resolve problems with store managers or through the company’s website went unanswered.

The BBB said the company currently does not respond to complaints or customer reviews forwarded by the organization, contributing to the failing rating.