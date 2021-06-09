Watch
Buc-ee's to open first Tennessee location in Crossville

Buc-ee's
Buc-ee's is bringing its first Tennessee location to Crossville.
Posted at 12:46 PM, Jun 09, 2021
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Buc-ee's has announced plans for its first Tennessee location set to open in Crossville. The travel centers are known for "world-famous" bathrooms, branded T-shirts, beef jerky bars, home decor and fresh fudge.

The Texas company with a cult following has been steadily expanding outside of the Lone Star State since in 2019. There are now two locations in Alabama, two in Florida and one in Georgia. Buc-ee's is also in the process of building locations in Kentucky and South Carolina.

"Crossville is centrally located between Nashville and Knoxville - an ideal stop for folks headed west to Music City or east to the Great Smoky Mountains," said Stan Beard of Buc-ee's. "Crossville is also the Golf Capital of Tennessee and a gorgeous destination in and of itself. We can't wait for Buc-ee's to provide another great reason for folks to make their way through Crossville."

Buc-ee's Crossville location will be located at 2045 Genesis Road just off of Interstate 40 with 120 fueling stations. The travel center will offer the same Buc-ee's favorites such as Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries.

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held on June 15 at 12 p.m. Crossville Mayor James Mayberry and Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster are among the community leaders expected to attend.

Buc-ee's said the Crossville location will bring at least 175 new, permanent full-time jobs to the area. The company has not announced an anticipated date of opening.

