Bucket list dreams fulfilled by Nashville nonprofit for adults with terminal illness

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For adults facing terminal illness, bucket list adventures often remain unfulfilled dreams. A Nashville-based nonprofit called Dreams of Joy has been stepping in to make those dreams possible.

The organization recently fulfilled its 50th dream since starting eight years ago, helping Annette Sweeney, who is battling stage 4 lung cancer, visit a lighthouse.

"Where do you want to go? And I said, I want to see a lighthouse," Sweeney said.

The trip provided more than just sightseeing for Sweeney and her loved ones. MB FilmCo volunteered to record a free video for the family to keep forever.

"We had a really good time. And, I mean, we talked about my impending death, you know. And it was just a lot easier just for us to sit down and talk that way," Sweeney said.

Dreams of Joy helps adults aged 21 to 65 who are battling terminal illnesses create lasting memories with their families.

"We help make memories for them, because every goodbye should be beautiful," said founder Mindy Bess.

Personal mission drives nonprofit's work

The organization has fulfilled diverse dreams, from celebrity meet-and-greets to once-in-a-lifetime trips. One memorable experience involved arranging a meeting with country music star Jelly Roll.

"Her name was Suzanne, and she was a recovering addict, turned her life around helping other recovering addicts as well. And when she was dying of cancer, she wanted to a meet group with Jelly Roll," Bess said.

Other dreams have included meeting Luke Combs or even simple wishes like riding a lawnmower.

For Bess, this mission is deeply personal. Her father passed away from brain cancer, and despite her efforts, she couldn't find resources to help him meet his idol, Garth Brooks.

"It was kind of the catalyst for me to start something in his honor, that it kind of bridged that gap between, you know, children and seniors, and so that was a catalyst, and that's why it made it so personal for me to be able to do this for others, because I couldn't do it for my dad," Bess said.

Creating lasting memories

For Sweeney, the lighthouse visit created precious final memories with her family.

"Just knowing that I had the people that loved me the most with me, and we walked out by the lighthouse, we got to go on a ship cruise. You know, it was just everything I wanted all in one," Sweeney said.

The foundation covers all expenses, from travel to accommodations, through donations. Those interested in supporting Dreams of Joy's mission, click here.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@Newschannel5.com