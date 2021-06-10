Watch
'Buckshot' the horse photobombs maternity photoshoot

Kristen Zaffiro
Photo: Kristen Zaffiro
Posted at 10:43 PM, Jun 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-09 23:50:24-04

CINCINNATI, Ohio — An Ohio couple's maternity photoshoot included a special guest, "Buckshot" the horse.

Photographer Kristen Zaffiro called it the "best maternity session ever."

During the couple's photoshoot, Zaffiro asked Buckshot to smile. But she didn't expect what came next.

Not only did the horse smile, but he then continued to smile and laugh along with them as they watched his expression.

The pictures have made Buckshot a star. More than 26,000 people have commented on Zafiro's Facebook post. Needless to say, it's a photoshoot Zafiro won't soon forget.

