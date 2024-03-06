Budgets are tight when it comes to groceries. Here's something that could help!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Budgets are tight especially when it comes to groceries.
You may remember a story from Kelsey Gibbs the other day when she reported we're spending more of our income on groceries than ever before.
That's why when I saw this event coming up over the next two days, I wanted to make sure to tell you about it.
The Mid Cumberland Community Action Agency is hosting a two-day food giveaway in Murfreesboro.
It's tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon at Allen Chapel AME Church on South Maney Avenue.
Carrie recommends:
I have two boys in elementary school, so as the school voucher debate takes center stage again – I wanted to really understand this issue. Arizona started its school voucher program 13 years ago and is the first state in the nation to offer universal school vouchers. That's what Governor Lee is proposing in two years. I leaned on the expertise of an investigative reporter in Arizona - and she came through with facts, figures and plenty of insight. This reporting gave me a lot to think about as a mom and a taxpayer. I think it will for you too.
-Carrie Sharp