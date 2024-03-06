Budgets are tight when it comes to groceries. Here's something that could help!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Budgets are tight especially when it comes to groceries.

You may remember a story from Kelsey Gibbs the other day when she reported we're spending more of our income on groceries than ever before.

Grocery prices are climbing, despite slowed inflation

That's why when I saw this event coming up over the next two days, I wanted to make sure to tell you about it.

The Mid Cumberland Community Action Agency is hosting a two-day food giveaway in Murfreesboro.

It's tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon at Allen Chapel AME Church on South Maney Avenue.