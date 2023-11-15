Build up your community this holiday season! Here's a list of volunteer opportunities in your area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's the season of giving, and what better to give than to your community? All across Middle Tennessee there's plenty of opportunities for you to take part in!

Williamson County:

2023 Southern Living Idea House

Help assist guests and offer tours of the 2023 Southern Living Idea House near Leiper’s Fork!

Turkey Trot 2023

Graceworks Ministries has volunteer opportunities in Franklin with the Turkey Trot 2023 on Thanksgiving Day!

Davidson County:

Music City Turkey Trot

From 6 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., volunteers are needed in Nashville as part of the 2023 Music City Turkey Trot.

Nashville Launch Pad

Nashville Launch Pad has a Holiday Emergency Shelter that provides a meal, shower, bed and a safe place for the unhoused age 18 to 24.

Volunteers are needed at different times of the day on Thanksgiving!

Are we missing a spot? Let us know at newsroom@newschannel5.com