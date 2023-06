FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A building in south Franklin partially collapsed Thursday after a storm went through the city.

The Franklin Fire Department is on the scene with city engineers to determine the structural integrity of the building at 140 Southeastern Parkway.

While people were in the building during the time of the collapse, FFD officials said no one was hurt.

Williamson County was previously under a severe thunderstorm warning around noon.