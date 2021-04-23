Built in Nashville aims to be new outlet for musical artists

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville is known as the "Country Music Capital of the World," but there is more than just country in Music City.

“Growing up here you know that it's not and you know that the people here don't just like that genre," said founder of Built in Nashville, Haynes Young.

Built in Nashville is a new media company that originally started out with a playlist highlighting independent local artists. Young said it was to hype up artists that were not just country.

"It's really not hating on anything else. It's more of just spreading love in areas that need more love. So, that's rap, R&B and just kind of giving people voices that haven't had those here," Young said.

It led to creating videos titled “Live on Music Row” filmed inside the studio Jay's Place. Young said the videos were originally a marketing pitch, and the artists paid $50 for the studio time.

He mentioned they are working on getting sponsors.

"There’s a lot of this click mentality or curtailing of voices in the music world the higher up you go, and so our goal was to just give a clean platform to anyone," Young said.

He said he saw the opportunity to give them a platform virtually. He said their goal was to give the artists a platform to say whatever they want, aside from violence.

Built in Nashville started back in August, during the COVID-19 pandemic that brought the music industry to a standstill.

"It was just cool cause you know being in the house and not being able to share your art with anybody, it's tough" Artist Chuck iNDigo said.

iNDigo was one of the artists featured in Live on Music Row. Young said he finds artists based on submissions, by finding the music and meeting new people.

"It feels good to just kind of be a part of this new renaissance that I feel I think everybody sees coming," iNDigo said.

As for the best part for Young, it is the excitement behind it.

"Seeing how everyone reacts to that love is just pure excitement, that they just compliment either the artist or the video or the studio and so it's just like the sense of community that is kind of coming together is amazing," Young said.

They are considering changing the name from Built in Nashville. Young mentioned they have not decided yet and were between a couple of ideas. He said the long-term goal is to make a media company for independent artists.

You can find out more about Built in Nashville by visiting their Facebook and Instagram pages, as well as their YouTube channel.