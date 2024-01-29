Bumps and blowouts: potholes are stressing Nashville drivers

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Navigating the streets of Nashville has become a dodging game for many residents, as potholes wreak havoc on tires and vehicles.

The aftermath of recent snow and ice has left its mark, prompting road crews to work tirelessly to address the thousands of repairs required.

Last week, Derrick Polk's encounter with a massive pothole on I-24 and Haywood Lane became a cautionary tale for others.

"Right after I hit the bump, I heard a blowout," said Polk, who, like several other drivers, found himself needing a new tire.



The Assistant Director with the Nashville Department of Transportation, Phillip Jones, revealed the extent of the problem.

"We got 5800 lane miles, and right now, since last Monday, we filled over 1,100 potholes," Jones said.

TheAmerican Public Works Association says the formation of potholes is because of two primary factors: traffic and water.

Groundwater seeping into the ground beneath the pavement, particularly during winter months, can lead to the expansion and cracking of the road surface when the water freezes. As cars drive over this weakened surface, the pavement breaks down, causing pieces of the roadway to come loose and displace.

Weather conditions are complicating repair efforts. The recent cold and rainy weather has forced road crews to use temporary cold mix patches until asphalt plants can produce hot mix repairs.

"The only issue we've had is, of course, right now, you've got a temporary patch. We're having to use cold mix because of the rain," Jones said.

Once the weather warms up, infrared trucks will be used during the repair process to prevent potholes from reoccurring.

"When you tack it and compacted in there, it's a permanent patch. It'll last the life of the road," said Jones.

While the current count of repaired potholes stands at 1,100, NDOT warns that as the rain subsides, more potholes may surface.

Residents are encouraged to report potholes to Hub Nashville at 311 to aid in reporting and repairs.