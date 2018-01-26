Burglars Hit Ethiopian Church Cars During Service

ANTIOCH, Tenn. - After burglars broke into at least four vehicles at an Ethiopian church in Antioch during a celebration service, members hope the suspects are caught soon.

The incident happened on January 20, at the Ethiopian Orthodox Church on Una Anitoch Pike.

During an evening church service at least four suspects waited in a SUV in the parking lot before walking around to break into vehicles.

Metro police said the suspects broke into five cars and got away with some items including a wallet.

The church's priest Mesfin Tessemma said members are wondering if they were targeted because of their ethnicity or their faith.



"Church is where it's the most sacred place. The most protected place, that's what people feel and if say, things are happening in the church then where is the safest place then," he said.



Surveillance cameras caught the incident on video but there are little leads.

Anyone with information is asked to give Metro Police a call.