Burglars Targeting Unlocked Cars In Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Authorities across Davidson County and surrounding cities are pleading with drivers to simply lock their car doors following a recent string of break-ins.

In Nashville last week, Metro Police say 69 percent of all stolen cars were unlocked. Three of the 45 vehicles stolen last week were even left unlocked, creating an easy target for thieves.

On Wednesday, in Mt. Juliet, a home security camera captured a group of people jiggling the handles of car doors trying to find one that was unlocked. The group had a getaway car nearby that was signaling the thieves if anyone was in the area.

Mt. Juliet Police say in most instances, when burglars are arrested they are typically from other counties like Davidson or Rutherford.