Burglars Try To Steal Mapco ATM

MADISON, Tenn. - Two burglars who attempted to steal an ATM in Madison came up empty handed.

The crime happened at a Mapco on Gallatin Pike around 3:30 a.m. Saturday after police said two men rammed their truck through the front of the business.

Authorities said the men were after an ATM machine inside, which they dragged into a parking lot across the street.

After they couldn't get into the machine, they left the ATM behind and took off toward Briley Parkway in an older model red Chevy truck.

The Mapco was closed as a result of the break-in.