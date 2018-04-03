Burglars Use Truck To Rip Door Off Business

Burglary Happened Early Tuesday

2:50 AM, Apr 3, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Metro Nashville police searched for two burglars wanted for breaking into a business off Nolensville Pike early Tuesday.

The incident happened at about 1:40 a.m. Tuesday at Mega Wireless.

Investigators said two suspects hooked a chain to the door of the business, and used a Ridgeline truck to pull the door off. 

The two suspects took a couple of bags of electronics like iPads and iPhones. 

Investigators said the burglars covered their faces so they couldn't get a good description. 

If you have information about what happened, call Nashville Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top