Burglars Use Truck To Rip Door Off Business

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Metro Nashville police searched for two burglars wanted for breaking into a business off Nolensville Pike early Tuesday.
The incident happened at about 1:40 a.m. Tuesday at Mega Wireless.
Investigators said two suspects hooked a chain to the door of the business, and used a Ridgeline truck to pull the door off.
The two suspects took a couple of bags of electronics like iPads and iPhones.
Investigators said the burglars covered their faces so they couldn't get a good description.
If you have information about what happened, call Nashville Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.