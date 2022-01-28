Watch
Burglary suspect in 'dinosaur onesie' sought by Metro police

Metro Nashville Police Department
Posted at 12:55 PM, Jan 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-28 13:55:34-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Detectives are searching for a man accused of breaking into a home and vehicle near West Nashville while wearing a "dinosaur onesie."

Metro police said a woman was walking her dog on Sunday morning when she noticed doors, including the garage, open at a home on Richland Avenue. She called police, who learned the residents were out of town. As they were investigating the home, officers learned a vehicle had been broken into nearby on Bowling Avenue.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect, who was wearing what appears to be a dinosaur one-piece jumpsuit. Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

