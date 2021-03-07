Burmese-Americans hold peaceful protest outside Tennessee state capitol building

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In February, the Burmese military overthrew the country's democratically elected government in a coup, but Saturday local Burmese-Americans spoke out.

Protesters gathered outside the state capitol building to peacefully protest the Burmese military and dictatorship.

Since overthrowing the government, Burmese military have detained civilian leaders, imposed a nationwide internet shutdown, and taken over the government.

Protesters encouraged U.S. and Tennessee leaders to impose restrictions on the Burmese military and to help protect the citizens of Myanmar. "We are fighting for the Burmese democracy and the freedom because Burmese were under the military government for over 50 years so it's not fair. The Burmese people also deserve the freedom and the democracy," said organizer David Louis.

Protesters also peacefully marched the streets of downtown Nashville as part of the event.