Burn Ban Issued For Rutherford County

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - A burn ban has been issued for Rutherford County due to high winds and low humidity in Middle Tennessee.

According to the Fire Marshal, the ban is in effect for Wednesday and Thursday.

Officials said burn permits are free and required by law from October 15 through May 15. They are only issued when the area conditions are safe for burning.

You should also notify your local fire department and neighbors and keep fire containment equipment on hand during the burn.

Even residents with burn permits should still check with the city before burning to make sure there are no restrictions in effect.

For more information on how to obtain a burn permit, call the Department of Agriculture and Forestry at 1-877-350-2876.