DICKSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A burn ban has been issued in the city of Dickson following an assessment of weather conditions in the area.

The Dickson Fire Department said an early morning assessment of continuing drought conditions, high temperatures and low humidity determined the risk to life and property has reached a critical stage.

“With only brief showers during the last few weeks, conditions in the City of Dickson have deteriorated to the point that we don’t believe we can safely allow any outdoor burning,” Dickson Fire Department Fire Marshal Robby Street said. “The fire department will not issue any burn permits or sanction any outdoor burning until we see a good, prolonged, soaking rain that will reduce the risk.”

This ban applies to outdoor fires, which includes burning of leaves, brush, debris, trash, campfires, bonfires and even screened barrels within the boundaries of the city.

“Right now conditions are bad enough that the smallest ember can start a grass fire that could threaten structures and lives,” Street said. “We also urge residents to be extremely careful discarding cigarettes and other smoking materials.”

There are a number of other Middle Tennessee areas that have issued burn bans in recent days, including in Montgomery, Cheatham and Sumner counties.

The ban will remain in effect until further notice.