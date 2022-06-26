NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The hot and dry weather has triggered several Midstate cities and counties to implement burn bans.

Burning is banned until further notice in Brentwood, Hendersonville, Mt. Juliet, Lebanon, Murfreesboro, La Vergne, Tullahoma and White House.

A burn ban is also in effect in Robertson County until 7 a.m. Monday morning and in Robertson County until further notice.

These bans mean no burning permits will be issued, and people are not allowed to burn brush or leaves or start campfires outdoors.

“We were hoping for rain to help the situation but with a string of grass fires arising we cannot take any chances that could lead to someone being injured or losing property,” said La Vergne Fire Marshal Curtis Brinkley. “We will continually monitor the weather and, with fingers crossed, hopefully, get some rainfall that will lower the possibility of fire spread.”

In cities where they are permitted, fireworks use is not subject to the burn ban at this time, however, it is possible that this could change.