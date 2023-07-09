Burning boat drifts toward marina, prompting a quick rescue response

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Friday night around 9:30 p.m., DeKalb County Fire Department and Smithville-Dekalb County Rescue Squad responded to a boat fire at Edgar Evins Marina.

Upon initial investigation, the report was that the boat was away from others and out of danger. However, responders receieved an update that the burning boat was drifting back towards the marina.

When fire and rescue crews arrived, the burning boat had drifted into the "C" pier. The flames caused damage to four other boats sitting in the pier slips, but the crew was able to quickly evacuate the pier and attache a towline to the burning boat to pull it away from the pier.

The boat that caught fire was a large cabin cruiser. There was one passenger on board when the fire started, but he was able to escape with some injuries.

He retained some severe smoke and heat inhilation injuries from the fire, but was treated by DeKalb Emergency Medical Services then transported by an air medical helicopter for more advanced care.

The burning boat was towed to shore and secured to prevent drifting again. Officials say it is also unable to sink and recovery operations are underway.