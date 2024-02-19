Burnout among pastors and the clergy on the rise

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Burnout among American workers is common. But it's hitting hard in a profession you might not think about.

Pastors and clergy.

A new study that shows nearly a third of pastors have considered leaving the profession.

According to the Christian polling organization, Barna Group, 33 percent of pastors surveyed have considered leaving the profession, a number that peaked during that pandemic.

One pastor says some of the pressure comes from the church, other times from within.

"One of the best pieces of advice I got in seminary, she said that pastors should get up every morning and say to themselves three times I am not the Messiah because we often think we can fix a whole lot more than we can really fix," he said.

Some say opening up to their church about the struggles has helped.

If you need to talk to someone, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 or text "HOME" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741.