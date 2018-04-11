Bus driver witnesses coyote being chased by cat in Milwaukee
Apr 11, 2018
MILWAUKEE – Drivers for the Milwaukee County Transit System admit they see some strange things along their routes.
But this week, one driver could not believe his eyes when he saw a chase — between two animals -— nfold right in front of his bus in Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood.
Bus surveillance camera shows a coyote sprinting down Holton Street – being chased by a small black cat.
The coyote was a surprising enough sight for the bus driver – but the cat made the moment “a first” for the transit system.
The Milwaukee County Transit System released the video on their Facebook page and said:
“Our buses travel 18 million miles a year and our drivers see a LOT on the roads - but this is a first! A small cat chasing a coyote across a city street. You really have to see it to believe it! Another story of #MCTSExcellence!”
Watch the video above and see the strange encounter for yourself.