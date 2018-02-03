Bus Flips Several Times After Hitting Guardrail

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A bus rolled several times on the interstate Saturday morning after the driver lost control.

The wreck happened a few miles west of the White Bridge Pike exit on I-40 west. Police said the driver hit a guardrail around 3:30 a.m. which caused the bus to flip several times.

The driver was the only person on board at the time. Police said he was not seriously hurt, and only received a cut to his face.

The bus belonged to the Chasing Tails Pet Farm, a boarding, training and grooming pet farm in Bon Aqua. No animals were on the bus at the time of the crash.

It's not clear what caused the driver to lose control of the bus. Speed was not believed to be a factor.