Tenn. Hwy Patrol: 19 students on board Sumner County Schools bus crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Sumner County Schools bus has crashed into a dry creek bed, according to authorities with the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP).

The school district said 19 students from Westmoreland Middle and High School were aboard when this happened on Rock House Hollow Road. EMS transported five students, while 14 students were released to their parents. This was bus No. 612.

"We are working with the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol to determine the cause of the accident," the school district said.

THP said the preliminary information shows the bus rolled onto its side into the creek.

