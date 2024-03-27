Business jet hits another plane on the runway at Tullahoma Regional Airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, a business jet struck a Diamond DA-42 plane at the Tullahoma Regional Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The business jet hit the DA-42 while it was taxiing, which is the process of moving an airplane while its on the runway.

There were six people on board the business jet — a Cessna Citation II. No one was on the Diamond DA-42, FAA says. No injuries have been reported.

The aircraft registration number is N333EB.

You can search for the plane details online.

The FAA is continuing to investigate the situation, and will have a preliminary report withing a few days. We do not have any more details at this time, but will update you as soon as we have more information.