Business owner opposes housing plan over Hobson Pike traffic safety concerns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A strip mall owner along Hobson Pike is voicing serious safety concerns about a potential rezoning that could bring dense housing to an area already struggling with traffic congestion and safety issues.

Tony Chagani, who owns a commercial strip at the intersection of Hobson Pike and Hamilton Church Road, said safety is his biggest worry as the planning commission prepares to vote Thursday on rezoning land directly across from his business.

"The safety is the biggest concern," Chagani said.

The area has transformed dramatically in recent years. What was once mostly open land now features multiple developments that contribute to traffic backups along the narrow lanes, even during regular business hours.

"This intersection in the past 3-4 years has grown so much that the traffic is even congested during regular business hours," Chagani said.

The location sits at a busy crossroads of activity. Three new churches have been built next door, Long Hunter State Park draws heavy crowds, and several schools are located within a couple miles of the intersection.

"If any accident happens on this state highway the traffic backs up for hours," Chagani said.

The proposed rezoning would allow mixed-use development on land directly across from Chagani's strip mall. He expressed shock at the possibility of adding dense housing to an area that already struggles with congestion.

"I am really not just surprised but shocked even to think about having a mixed use from this three new churches coming in," Chagani said.

While city officials say more development is needed to provide housing for Nashville's growing population, Chagani worries the vote could open the door for even more development in an area he considers unsafe.

"I just want the city to go through all the traffic records and see what accidents have happened. It's not safe especially for the kids and elders. This is not even walkable," Chagani said.

Chagani pointed out that there are no signs of road expansion planned for the state highway, which he believes makes additional development problematic.

Despite the tension between the need for more housing and concerns about traffic safety, Chagani said he continues to advocate for what he believes is best for the community.

Have concerns about development in your neighborhood? Share your story with Kim Rafferty and help us investigate how Nashville's growth is impacting local communities. Email kim.rafferty@NewsChannel5.com with your experiences.

In this article, we used artificial intelligence to help us convert a video news report originally written by Kim Rafferty. When using this tool, both Kim and the NewsChannel 5 editorial team verified all the facts in the article to make sure it is fair and accurate before we published it. We care about your trust in us and where you get your news, and using this tool allows us to convert our news coverage into different formats so we can quickly reach you where you like to consume information. It also lets our journalists spend more time looking into your story ideas, listening to you and digging into the stories that matter.