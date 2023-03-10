Business owner says he bounced back from tornado, pandemic and now a fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three East Nashville businesses are left wondering — what's next after flames tore through a commercial building, destroying a hair salon, hemp store and locksmith.

Eric Roberts is the owner of Hosse and Hosse Safe & Lock Co.

The East Nashville locksmith and home safety business was the victim of a fire.

On March 2, the fire department rushed to this building on Woodland Street to a roof engulfed in flames.

The building that houses Hosse & Hosse, Clara Jane Dispensary and the Element Salon is a loss, but this fire will not water down their dreams of continuing to serve the Nashville community.

"Since 1865 we’ve been serving Nashville. And if you look back in history, that was the year that Abraham Lincoln was shot," said Roberts.

Roberts says his shop was hit by a tornado on March 3, 2020.

"Our biggest problem was making sure the roof didn’t leak back then. We didn’t have power and internet for a long time."

Then came the pandemic and now a fire.

"Three years ago, to the day this fire happened," said Roberts.

However, Roberts says business will go on.

"I'm not going to be the guy that closes it up. It’s made it this long, so we’re going to continue on with business. We got a lot of good customers."

Roberts and the other owners say this fire will not stop them from serving the community.

The owners of Clara Janes Dispensary have been around since 2018 offering hemp and cannabis products.

They moved into this spot in March 2020.

"We want to do good and help people feel good in the process. No matter who you are, what your belief system is or your reasoning for wanting to purchase top-of-the-line products from a team you can trust. We are here to help. Our intention is to educate and create an open door policy to ensure everyone feels seen, safe and welcome to explore the world of Clara Jane and in the possibilities offered to you through hemp/cannabis products," said Alyssa Russell.

These store owners say the doors here might be boarded up and closed but service will continue to be open.

Hosse & Hosse is still operating in an empty space located in the same parking lot of the old location at 914 Woodland Street.

Clara Jane Dispensary is open for pick-up, delivery, and shipping out of our temporary location at 935 East Trinity Lane with a limited inventory ready to be available.

The Nashville Fire Department said this fire has been classified as accidental and the cause is undetermined. Fire investigators have ruled out any incendiary acts as the cause.