Businesses on Gallatin Pike damaged in early morning fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two businesses were damaged in an early Thursday morning fire on Gallatin Pike S. in Madison.

A fire broke out around 5:30 a.m. in the storage area of Gimme A $5. It spread up a wall, to the ceiling and into the neighboring business, Family Dollar. Firefighters arrived to find black smoke in the air, but they were able to extinguish the fire quickly.

The fire department said the damage has been contained to the storage rooms and restrooms of the businesses. Neither business was open at the time and no staff members were inside.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.