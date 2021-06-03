Buttigieg to visit closed Interstate 40 bridge in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is traveling to Tennessee to learn how the closure of the Interstate 40 bridge connecting that state and Arkansas has affected freight movement since it was shut down more than three weeks ago when a crack was found in the span.

Buttigieg was set to meet with officials at a FedEx Corp. facility in Memphis before a planned tour of the Hernando De Soto bridge Thursday.

Shipping giant FedEx operates its fleet of airplanes and trucks out of its headquarters in Memphis, which has seen road traffic problems since the I-40 bridge spanning the Mississippi River was closed May 11.