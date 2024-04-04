Bystander at a food truck shot during shootout in Nashville Bordeaux area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An innocent bystander was shot on Wednesday night while working inside food truck.

Police said this happened after two men got into a verbal altercation. The confrontation quickly escalated as both men pulled out firearms and began firing at each other. Fortunately, she is expected to recover from her injuries, but those in the surrounding area are expressing concern over the safety of their community.

The incident occurred in the Bordeaux area along Clarksville Pike, an area that business owners like Michael Johnson say has seen significant improvement over the years. Johnson, who runs a barbershop in the area, has witnessed the neighborhood's transformation since 1999 and has a deep connection to the community.

"It's cleaned up a lot. It used to be bad," Johnson said.

Business owners told me the victim's young daughter was also present in the food truck at the time of the incident, intensifying the gravity of the situation.

Johnson expressed shock and disappointment at the senseless violence, saying this incident should never occur, neither in their neighborhood or anywhere else.

"That shouldn't happen, I mean here or anywhere really. When that happened, an innocent bystander can always get hit and that’s what happened," Johnson said.

Jakari Waters, 18, is known to detectives from previous shooting incidents. Police found him along with a stolen SUV at his home the day after the shooting. Waters now faces charges of reckless endangerment and vehicle theft with additional charges expected to follow.