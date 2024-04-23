California rapper Chris King shot and killed in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — He was a rapper from California with connections to big names like Justin Bieber and Machine Gun Kelly.

But to his family, he was just Chris. Christopher Cheeks also known as Chris King was in Nashville to perform last Saturday when he was shot and killed.

According to the Nashville Metropolitan Police Department (MNPD), the suspect in custody is 19-year-old Adrian Cameron, who was out on bond for a previous murder charge dating back to 2021. Shockingly, Cameron was reportedly wearing an ankle monitor at the time of the fatal shooting.



Christopher Cheeks Sr., the father of the slain rapper, expressed his disbelief and sorrow. Speaking of his son, he said, "I don't really know how I feel right now. I'm just mad, empty. Feeling like a part of me died with him."

Cheeks Sr. revealed the heart-wrenching impact of losing his only child, especially in light of his recent open-heart surgery.

"He's sleeping right next to my bed, talking about Daddy, I don't want you to ever leave me. I told him I don't ever want him to leave me," he said.

Chris King, as he was known in the music industry, was more than just a talented rapper; he was a beacon of positivity and love, according to those who knew him best.

His father fondly remembered him as "a happy-go-lucky guy" who brought joy to everyone he encountered.

The fatal encounter unfolded outside a music studio on Hayes Street. A friend of Chris' who was also shot told police three men began interacting with them until they tried to rob them and started shooting -- Chris took off running.

His body was found in the parking garage of the Hayes Street Hotel

Despite the outpouring of grief and tributes from celebrities and fans alike, the underlying question remains: why? Cheeks Sr. echoed the sentiment of many when he questioned the senseless violence that claimed his son's life. "

Senseless violence for a gold chain and you know you don't have to kill them. You could have just robbed them if that's what you're going to do. But why," he said.

As the hip-hop community grapples with the loss of a talented artist and cherished person, the memory of Chris King lives on through his music and the love he shared with those around him.

The injured friend of Chris King is expected to recover from his injuries.

Police are actively looking for Adrian Cameron if you have any information about his whereabouts call 615-742-7463