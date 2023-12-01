Calling all locals: pay what you want admission to Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Dec. 1 through Jan. 31, The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum is offering pay-what-you-want admission to Nashville residents.

The discount applies to those who live in Davidson, Cheatham, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson counties.

Tickets allow visitors to explore current exhibitions including American Currents: State of the Music; Eric Church: Country Heart, Restless Soul, presented by Gibson; Patty Loveless: No Trouble with the Truth; and Western Edge: The Roots and Reverberations of Los Angeles Country-Rock.

On Dec. 11, the museum will also have a new exhibition for the 50th anniversary of Thomas Hart Benton's painting commission: "The Sources of Country Music," hanging in the Hall of Fame Rotunda. The exhibit will explore Benton's process in creating his final painting.

If you want to get tickets, you can reserve them online. Timed tickets are also available between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., with a limited number of tickets available each day. The museum's hours will be extended to 8 p.m. and include music-centered evening events on Jan. 2, 9, 16 and 23.

For more details, you can visit the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum website.