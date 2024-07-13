Calls for justice erupt after a Nashville man dies trying to break-up a fight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Umesh Dahal, a devoted husband and father, died from his injuries after trying to diffuse a fight at a Top Golf event last month.

Dahal, who was attending the concert with his family, intervened in a dispute when he was punched, fell to the ground and suffered further injury when kicked in the head.

Described as a loving family man and a member of Nashville’s Nepalese community, Dahal had a wife and two young daughters.

His brother, Naresh Dahal, said this is a huge loss on their family.

“When I see the babies, the two daughters, it’s tough," his brother said.

He said that Umesh was known for his kindness and willingness to help others, making the tragedy all the more difficult to comprehend.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said this occurred on June 29 during a concert on the lower level of Top Golf, leading to a confrontation that spilled into the parking lot.

Naresh Dahal was at the event with his brother but not near him during the fight. He said he remembers seeing Umesh lying motionless on the ground as others attempted to help him.

Police have confirmed that all three suspects involved in the attack are now in custody, facing criminal homicide charges. Two of the suspects are scheduled to appear in court on Monday, bringing a measure of hope for justice to his family.

As the Dahal family prepares for a traditional 13-day mourning period, the emotional toll of losing Umesh will linger far longer.

“I lost my brother, and my sister-in-law lost her husband. The kids lost their dad. My parents lost their son,” Naresh said.

Umesh died from his injuries on July 2.