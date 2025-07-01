Camp Horizon offers childhood cancer survivors a place to connect and just be kids

KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tenn. (WTVF) — For children who have experienced cancer, finding peers who truly understand their journey can be challenging.

Camp Horizon is about 30 miles west of Nashville. The camp provides these young survivors a special place where they can form bonds with others who share similar experiences – all while enjoying the simple joys of childhood.

Located at Bethany Hills Campground in Kingston Springs, Camp Horizon has been serving young cancer patients and survivors since 1983. This summer, the camp welcomed 56 campers.

"This definitely gives kids the chance to be a kid," said Olivia, a former camper who now serves as a counselor.

The week-long overnight camp offers traditional activities like arts and crafts, where campers create everything from beaded necklaces to creative masterpieces like a "pizza frisbee."

"I cannot believe I'm making an arts and craft right now," said Cason, one of the campers.

For 9-year-old Isla, attending her first year at Camp Horizon has been transformative. When asked what makes the camp fun, she didn't hesitate: "Being around people who are really nice who have experienced the same thing as me."

All campers at Camp Horizon share one significant life experience – they either currently have cancer or had it in the past.

"When I was little, like, really little, I had a tumor in my brain," said Josephine, who returned for her second year because "it was amazing."

Cason, who had neuroblastoma as a child, explained the unique value of the camp: "It's hard to relate to people because they don't really understand what you've actually been through."

"Rarely do you find somebody that's like 'hey I had leukemia when I was that age too.' So it's a good experience for kids to just not feel alone," Olivia said.

Chris Reid, one of the camp's leaders, emphasized that the camp includes children at various stages of their cancer journey: "They're in remission or they're actually going through treatment now."

The camp serves children ages 6 to 17, with many former campers returning as counselors once they're older. With three doctors and five nurses on site, Camp Horizon ensures medical support while maintaining its primary focus – letting kids simply be kids.

"These are still very youthful, active kids," Reid said.

Thanks to private donors, Camp Horizon is completely free for all participants.

For many campers, the most valuable aspect isn't the activities but the camaraderie. "I mean the people. It's just – everyone's so kind and here for the same reason. To make friends. And encouragement like – you just kind of leave everything else behind," Cason said.

"It almost normalizes it," he added. "Which is – I think a cool thing."

Josephine described the camp as an escape: "It's just a time to get away from the chaos. Away from the treatment. Away from the hospital and just be like – be you and have fun and just escape and have like a week of you time and friend time."

