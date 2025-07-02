Camp staffers plead guilty in fatal jet ski crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two former camp staffers have pleaded guilty in connection to a deadly jet ski crash that killed a 10-year-old boy on Old Hickory Lake last summer.
Joshua Kennington and Savannah Remington each pleaded guilty to reckless homicide, a Class D felony. Both received a two-year suspended sentence.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says the two were operating jet skis recklessly when they collided. Jack Gear was riding with Remington when he died in the crash.
According to a $10 million lawsuit filed by Gear’s family, the staffers were speeding and making sharp turns to throw campers off into the water. The lawsuit also claims the Scouts organization failed to properly train or supervise its employees.
