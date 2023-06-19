Campaigning conservative, Natisha Brooks runs for Nashville mayor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The only outright proclaimed conservative, Natisha Brooks is running for Nashville mayor.

Brooks outlined on her campaign website she cared about education, support for police and civility for the city. She has identified herself on her campaign materials as a strong conservative.

NewsChannel 5 sent every person running for mayor a questionnaire with the same questions. We have not edited these answers from the candidates, meaning these responses are straight for them.

Nashville’s violent crime rate outpaces the national average as well as that of similar-sized cities. As Mayor, how would you work with MNPD to ensure Nashvillians can feel safe in our city?

As Mayor we will work with the State Legislature to have a “Pipeline” from High School to the police MNPD. There is JROTC for the Armed Forces, there needs to be a Junior MNPD in High Schools with EMPHASIS on a two year FREE College Associates Degree in Psychology or Sociology. If an 18 year old can serve their country - an 18 year old can serve their city.

We’ve seen multiple neighborhoods grapple with the proliferation of homeless encampments that pose threats to public safety and sanitation. How would you balance compassionate treatment of the unhoused with the desire of citizens to live in clean, safe neighborhoods?

As Mayor, our office will work with developers to build Zero Lot Line temporary housing for the Mentally ill and Homelessness until permanent residence and solutions are discovered for these citizens. Also, this solution is for those that reside under the bridges of our highways. We will depend on the residents of Nashville to inform the Mayor’s Office of homelessness camps near their neighborhoods so expeditiously the camps can be eradicated from the community.

Metro Nashville government has been involved in a series of spats with the Republican-controlled state legislature that could have far-reaching effects on how the city functions. How will you work with the state legislature and preserve the will of Metro Nashville’s voters?

Currently have a working relationship with State Representatives And State Senators. Will continue to meet with the legislators during their committee meetings and legislator’s Sessions to keep Davidson County Residents informed of State Issues. Top Priorities with working with the Legislatures: Fully Funded Mental Health Clinics, Teacher/Police Pay $70,000 - Seniors/Disabled Housing, Small Business/Property Tax Reduction.

For the first time ever in Vanderbilt’s annual poll, a majority of Nashvillians said our city is moving in the wrong direction. How do you think we can get Nashville on the right track?

“A Good Learner Is A Good Listener” - To move Nashville in the right direction, place issues that affect people’s MONEY On the BALLOT! Increasing property taxes, the Titan Stadium Deal and PAID PARKING Should be a conversation between the Mayor and the Citizens/Voters. As Mayor, Natisha will be committed to meeting with community leaders, home owners associations, chambers, teachers and first responders to keep an understanding the needs of Nashville/Davidson County Residents.

As Nashville has grown, so has the cost of living. What strategies would you employ to make our city affordable for working families?

Teachers, Police, First Responders, Seniors And The Disabled - As Mayor will work diligently with developers to build Affordable/Income Based and in compliance housing for those that serve, protect and need our assistance. Also, want to work with Developers to have affordable/income based housing for Special Needs and those that are on the Spectrum to have housing in Davidson County. Finally, Property taxes return to the pre Covid assessments for property owners. Two Council Members who are currently seeking office of Nashville Mayor should have VOTED no on the measure to increase property taxes but voted “YES” During the most difficult times in our County’s History.

A Nashville mayor hasn’t discussed rapid-area transit in earnest since Mayor Barry’s plan was rejected by voters. What are your thoughts on what the city needs for public transit?

After visiting with NDOT representatives, agree that Rapid Bus transportation from Murfreesboro to Downtown and Downtown to the airport is a great start for Davidson County. We go “up” and do monorail system around the county starting with the airport location and transit it around Old Hickory Blvd - the County and monorail around Briley which circles the city. How to pay for it: First A Vote with the citizens and Second - take one penny from the three cent hospitality tax. NO fees/camera reading on licenses regarding Choice Lanes.

Just under 30 percent of Nashville’s third graders are reading at grade level. Nashville has trailed significantly in education gains compared to other Middle Tennessee counties. What can a mayor do for education?

It is deplorable that our Third graders can not read. We must understand being unable to read did not happen when they matriculated to third grade. Our students are not receiving the foundation they need to be successful throughout their years of learning. Let me be clear; the teachers work hard in the classroom with few resources, and curriculums are implemented with little time to see success. Every school needs a data coach. Our teachers fear looking at data because it is attached to their jobs. We will change that culture.

As your mayor, I can build a partnership with the Superintendent by assembling a task force to ensure our students and teachers receive the resources they need to succeed. The Liaison of Education will serve as the leader of this task force, including teachers and parents. If we want our students to move, we must also involve our parents. The Liaison of Education will also be in the trenches with the schools monitoring the data ensuring the students are showing growth, and comparing benchmark data with weekly pre and post-data to see what is needed to drive the instruction. It will take a village to move our third graders and ensure "Every Student is Known."

There is a perception that downtown is more of a priority because of the revenue it generates. What policies do you propose that will serve all neighborhoods?

As Mayor, there will be bi weekly virtual or in person conversation with each district council person. Each council person will be able to address their top three concerns of the district represented by them. Each council member will be advised to bring a Small Business owner and Teacher of the community to present their concerns. The Mayor’s Office will use social media and webpage to promote Small Business, community activities and school/academic excellence around Davidson County. Each area of Davidson County will have “top five” reasons to visit this community via the Mayor’s Webpage.

Nashville has faced the following in the last three years: the pandemic, a tornado, a bombing, and a mass shooting. What makes you qualified to handle these levels of crises?

As a retired teacher, many situations have come that require leadership, organization and control of many students and adults. Teachers are required to know first aid, tornado drills, “lock downs” and teach virtually if need be due to pandemic or viral flues. Organization and evacuation plans are always in place to do the very best to secure safety for all individuals. The same training that was required to be a teacher will be the same leadership brought to the mayor’s office to address any catastrophic problems in Davidson County.

Come July 1, Nashville’s Community Oversight Board, as we know it, will cease operating. How will you ensure that Nashville gets the same level of community oversight that voters overwhelmingly approved?

Each community of Davidson County such as Bellevue and Bordeaux will have a committee of five citizens that will address issues to the Mayor’s office. The Mayor’s office will work in conjunction with the councilman/councilwoman in the District Area to facilitate a plan that the majority of voters in their respective areas agree on to a solution to problems.