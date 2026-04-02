Cancer survivor leads Beatles-inspired benefit for American Cancer Society

PORTLANT, Tenn. (WTVF) — A big event in Portland, Tennessee is just around the corner. One woman is proving there are truly unique ways to get a lot of money raised for a good cause.

I headed to a rehearsal. Though it wasn't 1964 at the Ed Sullivan Theater, I'll still give an Ed Sullivan welcome to a different group, a fab...five.

Ladies and gentlemen. The Divas.

A group of women stormed onto the stage at Temple Theatre in Portland. One wore a silver outfit while the other four held up toilet plungers like they were playing horns.

"My colon's healthy! I love regularity!" they sang in unison.

Now, Ed Sullivan probably didn't host any acts with a toilet plunger horn section, and lead diva Rita Taylor will be the first to tell you, The Divas not born singers or dancers.

"Oh, we are not professionals!" she laughed. "We are not!"

That's all part of the fun of a Divas show.

"We're cheerful and enthusiastic," Taylor nodded.

"Rita, was this outfit in your closet?" I asked Taylor as she walked by in the silver outfit.

"No! I got it at the Goodwill Outlet!"

"We don't like taking the hats off," said Diva Becky Jennings. "We got smoosh hair, then."

The Divas sorted through a series of costumes in a dressing room. There is a mission to their yearly shows.

"You never forget," Taylor said. "You never forget the smells of the chemo room."

"Rita is a survivor of cancer, a two-time survivor," Jennings added.

"No pictures of me bald," Taylor said, remembering the first time she lived with cancer 40 years ago. "You didn't do it, then. Our daughter had a hard time. She didn't want to be away from me. I had cancer the first time three days after I turned 30. I didn't know one single person who had lived through cancer. Everybody says they dread getting older. I want to get older. I like getting older. It's like one more year to knock cancer out. It's a gift."

It was eleven years ago when Taylor started the Divas shows. She asked other women to join her for song parodies.

"We want folks to realize what's out there as far as testing and when they should be getting testing," said Diva Ashley Berry.

"If you have a lecture, nobody would come," Taylor explained. "If women get up on stage and sing and dance to it, they'll come, and they'll remember it too!"

The Divas on Abbey Road show's at Temple Theatre in Portland on April 10, 11, and 12. Taylor picked the Beatles theme because of the ability the parodies might have to reach people. Some of the memorable, positive songs of the Beatles could have helped somebody through something.

Money made from the shows goes to the American Cancer Society.

"Last year, we raised over $36,000," Taylor said. "This year we hope to raise $40,000."

Year after year, how does this show always Come Together? Well, All You Need Is Love, a little help from some friends, and whole lot of drive by Lovely Rita.

"Rita is a doer, and she's going to make things happen one way or another," Jennings said.

"Peace, love, divas!" added Berry.

For ticket information for the Divas on Abbey Road show, visit here. Tickets can also be bought from Rita Taylor at 1-615-969-4754. Any checks should be made out to the American Cancer Society.

Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.