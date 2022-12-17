Can'd Aid volunteers build 65 bicycles to donate to children

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Volunteers with the non-profit organization Can'd Aid helped build more than 60 bicycles Friday night in a community event, which will be donated to local children in need this holiday season.

The event was hosted at Yee-Haw Brewing Company in the 400 block of 6th Avenue South and lasted just over two hours. The 40 total volunteers helped completely assemble 65 bicycles from the mounted handlebars to the inflated tires. Helmets are also provided with each of the bicycles.

The Can'd Aid Foundation began in 2013 and boasts a multitude of services that centers around providing children with bicycles and skateboards as an alternative to time spent looking at a digital screen since 1 in 5 children get the daily recommended amount of exercise, says the non-profit group.

The organization's website claims to have raised $6.3 million, built over 6,600 skateboards and bikes for children with volunteer assistance and donated over 2,500 instruments in nine years. More than 1.9 million cans of water have also been delivered to communities hit by disaster, says the Can'd Aid Foundation.

You can find out more about the Can'd Aid Foundation by visiting their website.

Local Hispanic radio station WMGC 96.7 "El Jefe" is having a Breakfast with Santa event where the bikes will be given out to children.