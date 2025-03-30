Canine Commute: Middle Tennessee company hiring dog bus driver in Mount Juliet

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Finding a job you actually enjoy doing can be hard to come by.

Right now a Middle Tennessee company is in the process of hiring for a relatively unique position.

While it may not be for everyone, for the right person the job could be paw-sitivly rewarding.

Jimmey King's day behind the wheel kicks off bright and early and lasts pretty late.

"Right now we're looking at between 6:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. and then about 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. for pickups and drop-offs," said David Farrell, co-owner ofThe Magic Dog Bus.

“We provide transportation for dogs to and from daycare, boarding, as well as grooming appointments. We also do field trips during our bus routes,” said Jimmey King, co-owner of The Magic Dog Bus.

According to King, he's always loved dogs, and an affinity for canines is probably the most important quality he and his business partner are looking for when hiring their next employee, a dog bus driver.

They're also looking for someone with enthusiasm and the ability to think outside the box.

“We need somebody who is bubbly early in the morning. Picking up the dogs, creative, they can do something nice for the birthdays, and write on the bus, on the windows and stuff like that," Farrell said. "Somebody to really, kind of take it and make it their own.”

Whoever gets the job will take over driving some of the routes, primarily the pick up and drop off locations are around Mount Juliet.

It offers regular service Monday through Friday chauffeuring dogs with busy pet parents.

On some weekends they even help some who are still looking to find their family, taking them to adoption events.

From leashes to lights, the bus has all the bells and whistles, and it's even got a radio with "Who Let The Dogs Out" playing in regular rotation.

Leaders with The Magic Dog Bus said whoever they hire doesn't need a special driver's license, but they will be trained on some of the safety procedures to operate the bus if hired.

Click here for more information about the position.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.