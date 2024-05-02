'Can't set bond with an Ouija board': Judge responds to concern over bond conditions in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Those with violent pasts can go back and sometimes commit other violent crimes in Nashville.

You've heard the frustration from Metro's police chief who says judges need to do better. Now a prominent local judge responds saying they are well aware of the problem.

"I would say the system overall continues to fail people. Once we arrest them and they are back out, that's a problem," said Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake.

He thinks part of the issue is how judges set bonds.

"I understand the frustration, and I understand the optics of seeing people on bond allegedly committing new crimes, but we can't set bond with a Ouija board," said General Session Judge Jim Todd.

He said state statutes set the guidelines for bond, and everyone — except those in capital cases — is entitled to one.

"When you say he is violent and shouldn't get out again, you just adjudicated him and found him guilty. He did it. No trial. Bond $1 million. You see the problem there?" Judge Todd said.

But Todd concedes there needs to be changes.

First, he says Metro judges currently do not have access to an FBI database to see if someone arrested in Davidson County has a record of violent crimes elsewhere — a factor that could influence bond.

And, he says judges need to be able to set conditions on bonds — like curfew or no possession of weapons.

A violation would send a suspect back to jail.

"The public needs to know the courts are well aware of the issue and will work hard to maintain public safety on people who have a constitutional right to bond."

Judge Todd said he and others on the bench said they will work with the police chief, sheriff and the mayor's office to address the bond issue.