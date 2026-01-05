Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  Closing/Delay
News

Actions

Captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to make his first court appearance

Nicolas Maduro
Vahid Salemi/AP
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro gestures as he speaks in a joint news briefing with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi at the Saadabad Palace in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, June 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
Nicolas Maduro
Posted

WATCH NOW:

Captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to make his first court appearance in New York City

Watch Live

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Real People. Real Conversations. Real Connection. Watch at 6PM.