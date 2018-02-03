NAHSVILLE, Tenn. - Two men were arrested for leading police on a chase across county lines in a stolen truck after trying to burglarize a restaurant in Wilson County.

Mt. Juliet police said they were called to check out a burglary in-progress at the Don Pancho Mexican Restaurant off Pleasant Grove Road around 12:15 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they said the men took off in a truck and fled toward Nashville.

The suspects eventually drove to South Nashville where police said the driver ran a red light at the Nolensville Pike and Thompson Lane intersection, hitting a minivan with two people in it. Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said neither of the men in the truck were hurt. They were both taken into custody at the scene of the crash.

One of the suspects was a wanted felon with on at least 19 active warrants. Both men were considered suspects in other restaurant burglaries across Middle Tennessee, as well as two recent burglaries in Mt. Juliet.

A Mt. Juliet police officer was taken to the hospital to be treated for a minor injury sustained during the apprehension.

Neither of the men were immediately identified.

The investigation remained ongoing.