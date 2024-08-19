Watch Now
Car crashed into a motorcycle, killing 3-year-old and motorcycle driver

(Source: Raycom Media)
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A crash involving a motorcycle and a car on Sunday at 9:30 p.m. killed a 3-year-old and the driver of the motorcycle.

Police say the driver of a Buick Sedan, Delmas Wiseman III, was driving eastbound on I-40 and lost control of his car. He skidded towards the westbound lanes, and the motorcycle then hit the car's rear passenger door.

The 30-year-old driver of the motorcycle died on scene. Police say three children were in the car, ages 3, 5 and 6, and the 3-year-old who died was not in a child safety seat. The driver of the car was the children's dad, according to police. The 5-year-old and 6-year-old are being treated for life-threatening injuries in Vanderbilt Children's Hospital.

Wiseman refused treatment for his injuries. His license has been suspended.

